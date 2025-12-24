Tuten (finger) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Tuten was unavailable for the Jaguars' Week 16 win over the Broncos, but the running back's ability to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday has him trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Colts approaches. If available this weekend, Tuten would be in line to reclaim his complementary backfield role behind Jacksonville's top RB Travis Etienne.