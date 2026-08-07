Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Rotates with Rodriguez in Friday's scrimmage

During Friday's scrimmage, Tuten started the first drive with the Jaguars' offense, with LeQuint Allen mixing in on third down, then Chris Rodriguez started the second drive before rotating with Tuten, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Shipley notes that the Jaguars subsequently settled into a rotation where Tuten would open the drives, Rodriguez would come on the field when the team was within the 10-yard line, and then Allen would play all of the third downs. While this remains an ongoing job battle as Rodriguez works his way back from a foot injury, the scrimmage did at least provide some hints on how the Jaguars could approach their backfield workload come Week 1. For now, things seem to trending toward a committee approach that could result in Tuten and Rodriguez forming a 1A/1B combo, with Allen as a change-of-pace option.