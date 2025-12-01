Tuten rushed eight times for 17 yards and one touchdown in the Jaguars' 25-3 win over the Titans on Sunday. He added one catch for two yards on one target.

Tuten was out-carried 12 to eight by Travis Etienne, who also out-gained the rookie 28 to 17 on the ground. However, it was Tuten who found the end zone with a two-yard plunge in the third quarter. After rushing a season-high 15 times for 74 yards and one score in the Jaguars' Week 11 win over the Chargers, Tuten has carried the ball a total of 15 times for 34 yards (2.27 yards per carry) and one touchdown over the last two weeks. He hasn't done enough to close the gap on Etienne as the team's clear RB1. Tuten isn't much more than a fantasy bench stash.