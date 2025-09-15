Tuten rushed eight times for 42 yards and secured both targets for 32 yards and a touchdown while also returning one kickoff for 26 yards in the Jaguars' 31-27 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

In his first game without the traded Tank Bigsby on the roster, Tuten served as the clear No. 2 back behind Travis Etienne, logging a relatively modest six fewer carries than his backfield mate. Tuten also struck for his first NFL touchdown through the air, as he recorded an eight-yard scoring grab early in the second quarter. Tuten's five-carry boost from Week 1 was encouraging and confirmation of his status as the main complementary option to Etienne, and he'll look to carry over his momentum into a Week 3 home divisional showdown against the Texans next Sunday afternoon.