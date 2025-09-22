Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten: Scores rush TD in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tuten rushed six times for 21 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Jaguars' 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.
The rookie No. 2 back logged nine fewer carries than Travis Etienne, but he matched his backfield mate in rushing touchdowns by recording a one-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Tuten also tallied a receiving TD in Week 2, and it's clear he'll continue to operate in a reliable complementary role as the Jaguars travel to face the 49ers in Week 4.
