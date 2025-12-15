Tuten carried once for seven yards and caught his lone target for a 16-yard touchdown during Sunday's 48-20 win against the Jets. He also returned three kickoffs for 93 yards.

The rookie fourth-round pick played just 11 offensive snaps but scored his sixth touchdown of the season during the second quarter. Despite consecutive blowout victories, Tuten has just four offensive touches in those contests, as starting tailback Travis Etienne has returned to more of a workhorse role for Jacksonville.