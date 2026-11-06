Tuten (ankle/foot) rushed 12 times for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 33-10 win over the Ravens on Thursday night.

Tuten fought through the pair of lower-body injuries that had him listed as a game-time decision, recording his fourth rushing touchdown of the campaign on a one-yard run to cap off the opening possession of the contest. The second-year back had to grind for every yard he got on the ground, but fortunately for Tuten, the Jaguars built a comfortable enough lead where he was able to benefit from an early end to his night. Tuten has now scored in back-to-back games, and he'll now have some extra time to get healthier ahead of a Week 10 road matchup against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 15.