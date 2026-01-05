Tuten rushed five times for 23 yards and one touchdown in the Jaguars' 41-7 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Tuten carried the ball five times behind Travis Etienne's 14, but it was Tuten who scored a touchdown in this one, as he punched in a five-yard score in the fourth quarter of the blowout win. Tuten will handle RB2 duties behind Etienne for next weekend's wild-card matchup with the Bills.