Tuten (ankle/foot) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Tuten was deemed a limited participant Wednesday, so his downgrade in activity a day later is notable, though the listing could be maintenance-related rather than due to a setback. O'Halloran previously relayed that the running back was working off to the side during the media-access portion of Thursday's session. The extent of Tuten's participation in Friday's practice bears watching, as the Jaguars look to determine whether he'll take an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.