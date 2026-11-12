Tuten (ankle/foot) didn't practice Thursday.

Tuten didn't practice Wednesday either, though as Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville points out, Tuten logged 'DNPs' Monday through Wednesday last week yet still played in last Thursday's win over the Ravens. In any case, Friday's practice report will reveal whether Tuten is able to work at all this week, as well as his game status for Sunday's game against the Titans. Next up for carries if he ends up sidelined this weekend is Chris Rodriguez (hand), who was limited Thursday.