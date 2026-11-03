The Jaguars listed Tuten (ankle/foot) as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice.

For the second day in a row, Tuten went down as a non-participant on Jacksonville's Week 9 injury report while he nurses a pair of lower-body injuries coming out of this past Sunday's win over the Colts. If Tuten can get back on the field in some capacity Wednesday, it would put him in a good spot to play Thursday against the Ravens. However, if Tuten fails to practice and is ultimately ruled out for Thursday, Chris Rodriguez (hand) -- who has been a limited practice participant so far this week -- would be the top candidate to lead Jacksonville's ground attack in Baltimore.