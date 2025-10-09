Tuten (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Tuten has been a regular on Jaguars practice reports due to a shoulder injury since Week 3 prep, but he's been able to suit up for three consecutive contests, combining for 16 touches for 54 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD during that span. Assuming he's cleared ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, he'll continue to operate in a complementary role behind No. 1 RB Travis Etienne.