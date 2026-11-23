Tuten (undisclosed) exited Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Giants after an eight-yard gain with 3:40 left in the contest, Garry Smitsof the Florida Times-Union reports.

Per the report, following the fourth-quarter play, Tuten limped off the field, seeming to favor his right leg. The running back then didn't return for the rest of the possession, with the Giants running out the clock after that. Though the exact nature of Tuten's latest injury is unclear, as John Oehser, Brian Sexton, Kainani Stevens and John Shipley of the Jaguars' official site note, he has been dealing with a foot/ankle injury for the last few weeks. In any case, Tuten's status will need to be monitored closely as the team's Nov. 29 contest against the Titans approaches. In the event that he's limited or out in Week 12, Chris Rodriguez would be in line to see added touches, with LeQuint Allen and Ameer Abdullah also in the mix.