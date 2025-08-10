Tuten rushed the ball six times for 24 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-25 preseason loss to the Steelers.

Tuten tied for the team lead in carries but served as the third back. Travis Etienne worked exclusively with the starting skill-position unit, with Tank Bigsby following him. That left Tuten to work primarily late in the second quarter and much of the second half. He did find the end zone from eight yards away early in the fourth quarter, but his role come the regular season is in question.