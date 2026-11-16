Tuten carried the ball 26 times for 88 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 40-23 win over Tennessee.

It's the second time this season that Tuten has reached triple-digit scrimmage yards in a game, with both those performances coming since the Jaguars' Week 7 bye. The second-year RB capped the rout with a six-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, extending his scoring streak to four games -- a stretch in which Tuten has racked up 260 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground while adding a 9-128-3 line on 10 targets through the air. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 11 against the Giants.