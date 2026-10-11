Tuten carried the ball 22 times for 72 yards and caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Eagles.

The second-year back set new season highs in touches and scrimmage yards as he reached 90 in the latter category for a third straight game. Tuten has yet to have a truly huge performance this season, but he's been very steady so far as the Jaguars' No. 1 RB, collecting 349 rushing yards and two TDs on 4.3 yards per carry while adding a 9-78-0 line on 10 targets through five games. Tuten hasn't gotten into the end zone in two straight games, a streak he'll look to snap in Week 6 against the Texans.