Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Wednesday that Tuten (ankle/foot) is feeling better, but the running back's status for Thursday's contest versus the Ravens is expected to come down to a game-time decision, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Tuten was listed as a non-participant on the Jaguars' first two Week 9 practice reports, but he may be in line to take some reps during Wednesday's session. The 23-year-old looks poised to take a questionable tag into the matchup with Baltimore, but if he fares well in practice Wednesday and while working out early Thursday, he could get the green light to play on a short week. If Tuten suits up, it's conceivable that he handles a lighter workload than normal, after receiving no fewer than 15 touches in any of the Jaguars' first seven contests.