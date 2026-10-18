Tuten carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards and caught all four of his targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Texans.

While the Houston front seven kept him bottled up on the ground -- Tuten's longest run went for just five yards -- the second-year RB made an impact through the air, turning a dump pass from Trevor Lawrence into a 27-yard score in the second quarter before catching another two-yard TD before halftime. The receiving touchdowns were his first of the season and tied his total from all of 2025, and Tuten topped 80 scrimmage yards for the fourth straight game. The Jaguars will get a bye before facing the Colts in Week 8.