Head coach Liam Coen said Friday that the team is "not sure yet" whether Tuten (ankle/foot) will be available Sunday against the Titans, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Tuten was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday, but Coen said how Tuten looks Friday will affect the determination on the starting running back's status for Sunday's game, which suggests the team plans for Tuten to practice in at least some capacity Friday. If Tuten is ultimately deemed questionable on Friday's injury report, his status may not be clarified until around 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Chris Rodriguez would be in line to lead Jacksonville's backfield against the Titans if Tuten joins Parker Washington (shoulder) on the sidelines Sunday.