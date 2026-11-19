Tuten (ankle/foot) was working off to the side during the stretching portion of Thursday's practice, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union.

Tuten has been listed as a limited participant in the Jaguars' last two practices (including this past Friday) as he continues to manage ankle and foot issues. It appears as though that approach is in play again Thursday, though the running back's official participation level won't be clarified until the team's upcoming injury report is posted.