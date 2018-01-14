Jaguars' Blair Brown: Active Snday
Brown (ankle) is active for Sunday's playoff matchup with Pittsburgh.
Brown injured his ankle during practice Wednesday, ultimately leading to his questionable tag entering the day. He's been a backup throughout the season and likely will see his typical role against the Steelers, barring an injury to one of the Jaguars' starting linebackers.
