Jaguars' Blair Brown: Downgraded to out
Brown (hamstring) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Brown was sidelined at practice for the most of the week with a hamstring issue and failed to make the trip to Cleveland with the team. Look for more updates on his injury to come next week when the Jaguars resume practice.
