Brown will start at outside linebacker in place of the injured Telvin Smith (concussion) during Sunday's game against the Colts, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.

Brown, who was selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of this year's draft, will make his first career NFL start due to Smith's absence. Brown logged four tackles (three solo) during last week's loss to the Cardinals, bringing his total to seven tackles on the season.