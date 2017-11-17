Jaguars' Blair Brown: Questionable for Week 11
Brown (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Aside from a limited practice Thursday, Brown was otherwise on the sideline during the Jaguars' Week 11 preparations, putting his status for Sunday's contest on shaky ground. The rookie fifth-round pick is a backup linebacker for the Jaguars and won't be in store for much more than special-teams work if he suits up.
More News
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...