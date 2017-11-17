Brown (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Aside from a limited practice Thursday, Brown was otherwise on the sideline during the Jaguars' Week 11 preparations, putting his status for Sunday's contest on shaky ground. The rookie fifth-round pick is a backup linebacker for the Jaguars and won't be in store for much more than special-teams work if he suits up.