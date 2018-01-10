Brown suffered a lower-leg injury in Wednesday's practice but still has a chance to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

The linebacker has mostly served in reserve duty for the Jaguars this season. Currently in a walking boot and on crutches, Brown's status in practice the rest of the week will be one to monitor ahead of Jacksonville's divisional round showdown with Pittsburgh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories