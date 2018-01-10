Jaguars' Blair Brown: Suffers injury, hopes to play
Brown suffered a lower-leg injury in Wednesday's practice but still has a chance to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
The linebacker has mostly served in reserve duty for the Jaguars this season. Currently in a walking boot and on crutches, Brown's status in practice the rest of the week will be one to monitor ahead of Jacksonville's divisional round showdown with Pittsburgh.
