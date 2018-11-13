Bell caught two of three targets for 27 yards in Sunday's loss at Indianapolis.

Bell worked as the Jaguars' secondary tight end and played 27 offensive snaps behind starter James O'Shaughnessy, but that role is now likely to change. Ben Koyack -- who the Jaguars signed Monday -- is currently listed as the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart, which should further limit Bell's offensive workload.