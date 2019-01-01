Bell failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Bell played only 14 offensive snaps as he totaled eight catches for 67 yards in 10 games with the Jaguars. The 27-year-old saw a minimal offensive role after signing with the team in October, but was involved on special teams. Bell is not under contract for 2019 and will return to the open market.

More News
Our Latest Stories