Jaguars' Blake Bell: Lands in Jacksonville
Bell signed with the Jaguars on Tuesday.
Bell spent the 2017 season and this offseason with the Vikings before being let go prior to Week 1. The former Oklahoma quarterback was fighting for a depth spot on Minnesota's roster, and he is expected to serve a similar role in Jacksonville. His signing comes as a result of yet another Jaguars tight end hitting injured reserve, with Niles Paul suffering a sprained MCL on Sunday. James O'Shaughnessy is in line to start at tight for the team moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...