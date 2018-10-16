Bell signed with the Jaguars on Tuesday.

Bell spent the 2017 season and this offseason with the Vikings before being let go prior to Week 1. The former Oklahoma quarterback was fighting for a depth spot on Minnesota's roster, and he is expected to serve a similar role in Jacksonville. His signing comes as a result of yet another Jaguars tight end hitting injured reserve, with Niles Paul suffering a sprained MCL on Sunday. James O'Shaughnessy is in line to start at tight for the team moving forward.

