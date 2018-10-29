Bell caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles in London.

Bell out-snapped fill-in starter David Grinnage 32-to-28, but the latter was much more involved in the passing game. The reception is Bell's first since Week 14 of last season when he was with the Vikings. Starter James O'Shaugnessy (hip) will have the Week 9 bye to continue his recovery, and his health will determine Grinnage and Bell's involvement when the Jaguars face the Colts in Week 10.