Jaguars' Blake Bell: Notches first reception
Bell caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles in London.
Bell out-snapped fill-in starter David Grinnage 32-to-28, but the latter was much more involved in the passing game. The reception is Bell's first since Week 14 of last season when he was with the Vikings. Starter James O'Shaugnessy (hip) will have the Week 9 bye to continue his recovery, and his health will determine Grinnage and Bell's involvement when the Jaguars face the Colts in Week 10.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8