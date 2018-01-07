Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Better on ground in playoff win

Bortles completed 12 of 23 passes for 87 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 10-3 AFC wild-card win over the Bills. He also rushed 10 times for 88 yards and fumbled twice, recovering one.

Bortles accomplished the highly unlikely feat of actually producing more on the ground than through the air on an afternoon when his accuracy was decidedly off. He connected with just four receivers on the day, and notably, none of his 12 completions went to the starting receiver duo of Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee (ankle). Instead, Bortles found his greatest synergy with rookie Dede Westbrook, who hauled in nearly half (five) of Bortles' successful throws. The UCF product did fire a clutch scoring dart to Ben Koyack to cap off a 15-play, 86-yard drive late that consumed 8:52 of the third quarter, and he was outstanding with his legs, including on a first-down run that came after he'd recovered his own fumble. Bortles will have to undoubtedly generate more production with his arm in next Sunday's AFC divisional-round road showdown against the Steelers, a team that he threw for only 95 yards against back in Week 5 while his defense picked off Ben Roethlisberger five times.