Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Bounces back against Jets

Bortles completed 29 of 38 passes for 388 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding 28 yards on three carries in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.

Bortles threw the only first-half touchdown for either team 1:47 before halftime, hitting running back T.J. Yeldon for a 31-yarder. He gave the Jets some life with a third-quarter interception but made up for that error with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Donte Moncrief on the next possession. Given Bortles' week-to-week inconsistency, it's anybody's guess what we'll see from him against a vulnerable Chiefs secondary in Week 5.