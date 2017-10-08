Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Career-low 14 attempts in win
Bortles completed eight of 14 attempts for 95 yards and an interception in Sunday's 30-9 win over the Steelers.
Bortles mostly sat back and watched as the defense and running game trampled Pittsburgh. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw a pair of pick-sixes among his five interceptions and Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette rushed for 181 yards and two scores, so Bortles was held below 20 attempts for the first time in his NFL career. The third overall pick in the 2014 draft has had trouble racking up value unless his team gets down big, and it doesn't appear this Jaguars team is going to grant him many such opportunities.
