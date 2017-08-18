Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Competing with Henne for starting job

Coach Doug Marrone said Thursday that Bortles is now in an open competition with Chad Henne for the starting quarterback job, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Although Bortles didn't deliver a disastrous final line Thursday, completing 8-of-13 passes for 65 yards with no touchdowns or picks, it clearly wasn't enough to convince Marrone that he's still the definite starter. Whether this is a tactic to light a fire under Bortles or a legitimate start to a competition remains to be seen, but the fact remains that Bortles' stock has never been lower in Jacksonville than it is right now. "It's this simple: I'm looking for the best person to lead this offense," said Marrone after Thursday's game.