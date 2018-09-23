Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Crashes back to earth in 9-6 defeat

Bortles completed 21 of 34 passes for 155 yards and rushed for 27 yards on five carries in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Titans.

Those hoping for a repeat of last week's offensive explosion were left bitterly disappointed in the first half, as Bortles threw for just 69 yards on 18 passing attempts. Things didn't get much better after the break, with Bortles delivering a painful reminder of just how maddeningly inconsistent he can be. He'll look to bounce back next week when Jacksonville plays a third consecutive home game with the Jets in town.