Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Crashes back to earth in 9-6 defeat
Bortles completed 21 of 34 passes for 155 yards and rushed for 27 yards on five carries in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Titans.
Those hoping for a repeat of last week's offensive explosion were left bitterly disappointed in the first half, as Bortles threw for just 69 yards on 18 passing attempts. Things didn't get much better after the break, with Bortles delivering a painful reminder of just how maddeningly inconsistent he can be. He'll look to bounce back next week when Jacksonville plays a third consecutive home game with the Jets in town.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Dominates Patriots with four-TD performance•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Under 200 yards in win•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Throws two picks in dress rehearsal•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Ready to work with starters Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Set for increased snap count Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Showcasing improved accuracy in camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.