Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Dominates Patriots with four-TD performance
Bortles completed 29 of 45 passes for 377 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while scrambling six times for another 35 yards in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Patriots.
It's going to be hard to beat this team if Bortles plays like this consistently. He threw touchdowns to four different receivers, including a 61-yard score to Dede Westrbook which sealed the victory in the fourth quarter. It's hard to believe this is the same guy that failed to break 200 yards against the Giants in Week 1. Bortles has also been quietly effective with his legs in the early going, accruing 77 rushing yards through two weeks.
