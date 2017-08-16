Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Downplays arm fatigue

Bortles said Tuesday there is no issue with arm, though he did acknowledge that he's thrown far more passes than he's accustomed to at training camp, ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco reports. "I've taken more reps in this camp than probably the last three years all combined," Bortles said. "That was something in talking with Coach Marrone and Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett that I knew they had done that in the past. They had their reasons and philosophies on why they do it. I totally agree with it."

Marrone limited Bortles' workload over the weekend and said afterward that the quarterback's arm looked tired. It seems player and coach are on the same page, with both hinting at general fatigue rather than an injury. A heavy practice workload is part of the plan for getting Bortles' career (and the Jacksonville offense) back on track, but it seems a greater reliance on the running game is the more significant aspect of the plan.