Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Draws Week 17 start

Bortleswill start Sunday's season finale against the Texans.

Bortles, who was benched in favor Cody Kessler in advance of Week 13's game against the Colts, will thus be tasked with leading the 5-10 Jaguars offense in Week 17. It's an assignment that doesn't carry a ton of bankable fantasy upside, but Bortles' mobility was a key factor in the call, per coach Doug Marrone. Though the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft will start Sunday's game, ESPN's Michael DiRocco indicates that Bortles will probably be released this coming offseason.

