Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Ends season on low note

Bortles completed 15 of 28 passes for 107 yards and an interception and added 15 yards on seven carries during Sunday's 20-3 loss to Houston.

If this was Bortles' last start for Jacksonville, he certainly made it easy for fans to let him go. The fifth-year passer meandered for most of the game before launching an ugly desperation pick into the end zone in the game's closing minutes with the Jaguars down by three scores. Bortles hasn't topped 130 passing yards in a game since Week 10 and has spent about half of that time benched. He might not get the opportunity to throw a pass for the Jaguars again.