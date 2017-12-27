Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Expected to play
Jaguars head coach Doug Maronne said he plans to play Bortles and the rest of the starters in Sunday's game against the Titans, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports. "I want to see a lot of things," Marrone said. "I want to see how we respond to last week. I want to see how we respond from the second week of the season. I want to see where we're going.
The Jaguars hope to enter the postseason with momentum after losing to the 49ers last week, and Marrone may also be hesitant to essentially hand a playoff spot to a division opponent. While there's no guarantee he plays the entire game, Bortles is on track to get the Week 17 start, even though there's nothing he can do to move the Jags higher or lower than the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Chad Henne will finish out the game if Bortles is pulled at any point.
