Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Expected to remain with Jacksonville

Bortles, who underwent surgery on his right wrist last Friday, is expected to be the Jaguars' starting quarterback in 2018, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "To my understanding, Blake Bortles is their quarterback, so no, this [the procedure] shouldn't affect him at all [next season]," Rapoport said.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bortles dealt with an issue in the wrist of his throwing hand since December of 2016, but it didn't stop him from committing the fewest turnovers (16) in a given season in his career to date. Expected to make a full recovery, there remains some murkiness surrounding Bortles' status for the upcoming campaign, primarily related to the Jaguars' willingness to pay his fifth-year option worth nearly $19.1 million. The salary will kick in on March 14, but upon hearing Rapoport speak of the situation, the organization seems willing to see how Bortles operates for another year on a veritable prove-it deal. If Bortles stays put, the biggest question mark will be the pass catchers at his disposal, as Allen Robinson (knee) and Marqise Lee are both unrestricted free agents.