Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Expects to be 100 percent for OTAs
Bortles (wrist), who agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract extension with the Jaguars on Saturday, said he expects to receive full clearance for full activities by early March, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
With his new contract locking him in as the Jaguars' starting quarterback for at least the 2018 campaign, Bortles will turn his focus to getting 100 percent healthy for the start of Jacksonville's offseason program in April. Bortles appeared on the Jaguars' injury report throughout the season while managing the right wrist issue, but didn't miss any action due to the injury, starting all 19 of the Jaguars' regular-season and playoff outings. After undergoing minor surgery to address the matter Jan. 26, Bortles spent the past month rehabbing before heading to California this weekend to begin a limited throwing program. He's expected to remain out west for the next two weeks before being reevaluated by Jacksonville's team doctors prior to Organized Team Activities.
