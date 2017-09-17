Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Garbage time Bortles returns
Bortles completed 20 of 34 passes for 223 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions Sunday against the Titans. He also rushed four times for 29 yards and lost a fumble in the 37-16 defeat.
Bortles failed to get anything going in the first half, throwing for just 41 yards with an interception. Things didn't get much better after halftime, as he was picked off again on the first subsequent possession and saw his team fall behind 30-3 in the fourth quarter. Bortles led two touchdown drives in garbage time, but that production did little besides appease fantasy owners. He can't be counted upon to produce unless Jacksonville gets down big, which makes Bortles a headache in both fantasy and real life.
