Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Headed to reserve role
Coach Doug Marrone announced Monday that Bortles will serve as the backup to Cody Kessler for the Jaguars' Week 13 game against the Colts, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The wheels are coming off in Jacksonville -- losers of seven straight -- and changes will come at both quarterback and offensive coordinator, as the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Bortles completed just 12 of 23 passes for 127 yards with one touchdown and two picks in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills and threw for only 104 yards the week prior. A first-round pick of the Jaguars who re-signed with the team on a three-year deal in February, Bortles' future with the only organization he's known is now in major question. Jacksonville will see if Kessler can provide a spark down the stretch and allow the team to end the season on a high note.
