Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Inks extension with Jags

The Jaguars signed Bortles to a two-year contact extension Saturday, The Florida Times-Union reports.

Bortles was slated to earn $19 million in 2018 after the Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, but the team opted to lock him up through 2020 with a new three-year deal worth $54 million, with $26.5 million guaranteed according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 25-year-old was expected to remain in Jacksonville and the new deal confirms it, but the guaranteed money does limit the team's long term commitment.