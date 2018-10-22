Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Keeps starting job

Bortles will retain the starting job for a Week 8 game against the Eagles in London, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Bortles was benched at halftime of Sunday's 20-7 loss to Houston, with Cody Kessler handling the final two quarters and producing just 5.2 yards per pass attempt. Faced with a pair of uninspired options, coach Doug Marrone seemed to drop a hint that a change was coming, but he ultimately decided to stick with his long-time starter. The situation could come under review again during the Jaguars' bye week if Bortles struggles in London.