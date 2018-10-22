Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Keeps starting job
Bortles will retain the starting job for a Week 8 game against the Eagles in London, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Bortles was benched at halftime of Sunday's 20-7 loss to Houston, with Cody Kessler handling the final two quarters and producing just 5.2 yards per pass attempt. Faced with a pair of uninspired options, coach Doug Marrone seemed to drop a hint that a change was coming, but he ultimately decided to stick with his long-time starter. The situation could come under review again during the Jaguars' bye week if Bortles struggles in London.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: May be getting benched•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Not guaranteed to remain starter•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Replaced in third quarter Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles in loss to Cowboys•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles against Chiefs•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Bounces back against Jets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...