Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Likely to be released
The Jaguars are expected to release Bortles despite owing him $6.5 million in guaranteed 2019 base salary, ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reports.
Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell recently said Bortles is "still in the mix" at quarterback, but the 26-year-old likely will be cut once the team is confident in finding a replacement (read: Nick Foles). Jacksonville can free up $9.5 million in cap space if Bortles is designated as a post-June 1 release, spreading out the dead cap hit ($16.5 million) between 2019 and 2020. When all is said and done, the team likely will have paid him $26.5 million to play one season beyond his rookie contract -- an extra $6.5 million compared to if they'd simply let him play out his fifth-year option instead of offering a extension. Assuming the Jaguars find their replacement, Bortles may have to settle for high-end backup money on the open market this spring.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...