Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Likely to be released

The Jaguars are expected to release Bortles despite owing him $6.5 million in guaranteed 2019 base salary, ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reports.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell recently said Bortles is "still in the mix" at quarterback, but the 26-year-old likely will be cut once the team is confident in finding a replacement (read: Nick Foles). Jacksonville can free up $9.5 million in cap space if Bortles is designated as a post-June 1 release, spreading out the dead cap hit ($16.5 million) between 2019 and 2020. When all is said and done, the team likely will have paid him $26.5 million to play one season beyond his rookie contract -- an extra $6.5 million compared to if they'd simply let him play out his fifth-year option instead of offering a extension. Assuming the Jaguars find their replacement, Bortles may have to settle for high-end backup money on the open market this spring.