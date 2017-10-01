Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Limited to 140 passing yards in loss

Bortles completed 15 of 35 passes for 140 yards, a touchdown and a pick, and added 38 yards on four carries in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Jets.

Bortles got Jacksonville on the board first with a little boot-out dump pass to Leonard Fournette for a 10-yard touchdown. He did little else after that except getting fooled by a dropping pass rusher for a pick late in the second quarter. Despite barely keeping his job in the preseason, Bortles has been more reliable than not this season, even going off for four touchdowns in last week's beat down of Baltimore. That said, Jacksonville wants to be a run-first team and the risk vs. reward with him probably isn't worth it week to week. Week 3's breakout aside, Bortles has completed just 51 percent of his passes for a horrid 5.4 yards per attempt.