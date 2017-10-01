Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Limited to 140 passing yards

Bortles completed 15 of 35 passes for 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while adding 38 yards on four carries in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Jets.

Bortles got Jacksonville on the board first with a little boot-out dump pass to Leonard Fournette for a 10-yard touchdown. Thereafter, Bortles did little else except getting fooled by a dropping pass rusher for a pick late in the second quarter. Despite barely keeping his job in the preseason, he's been more reliable than not this season, even going off for four touchdowns in last week's beatdown of Baltimore. That said, Jacksonville wants to be a run-first team, and the risk versus reward with him probably isn't worth it game to game. Week 3's breakout aside, Bortles has completed just 51 percent of his passes for a horrid 5.4 yards per attempt.