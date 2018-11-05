Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Looks fine in practice
Bortles (shoulder) went through every drill during the open portion of Monday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Bortles injured his non-throwing shoulder prior to a Week 9 bye, likely giving him enough time to recover for Sunday's game at Indianapolis. The bigger concern is the possibility he could lose his starting job if he doesn't improve his play during the second half of the season. Bortles did have a solid outing during a Week 8 loss to the Eagles in London, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Jaguars from dropping to 3-5 with a fourth straight loss.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Nursing injury to non-throwing shoulder•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Turnover-free in London loss•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Keeps starting job•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: May be getting benched•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Not guaranteed to remain starter•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Replaced in third quarter Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9