Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Looks fine in practice

Bortles (shoulder) went through every drill during the open portion of Monday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Bortles injured his non-throwing shoulder prior to a Week 9 bye, likely giving him enough time to recover for Sunday's game at Indianapolis. The bigger concern is the possibility he could lose his starting job if he doesn't improve his play during the second half of the season. Bortles did have a solid outing during a Week 8 loss to the Eagles in London, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Jaguars from dropping to 3-5 with a fourth straight loss.