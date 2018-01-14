Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Manages offense effectively in divisional-round win

Bortles completed 14 of 26 passes for 214 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional-round win over the Steelers. He also gained 35 yards in five rushes and fumbled once but recovered.

The Jags relied heavily on Leonard Fournette in the first half before he suffered a late second-quarter ankle injury, and on some timely throws from Bortles in the second half. The four-year pro hit Keelan Cole with a 45-yard strike with 11:22 in the fourth quarter to move the ball down to the Steelers' three-yard line with the Jacksonville clinging to a 28-21 lead, an advantage they'd extend a play later on a three-yard Fournette scoring rush. He then essentially put the final nail in the Steelers' coffin with a nifty play-action 14-yard touchdown pass to fullback Tommy Bohanon with 4:19 remaining. Bortles ultimately couldn't get much going with his receivers, completing just six passes to wideouts on the afternoon. He did put together a much better stat line than in last week's wild-card win over the Bills, but he'll likely need to be considerably more productive in next Sunday's AFC championship road tilt against the Patriots to give the franchise a chance to advance to their first Super Bowl.